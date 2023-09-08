FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has Some Weekend Showers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another day of pleasant temps and this continues into the weekend as we focus on a system to our southeast trying to throw some rain at us. All of this is ahead of what looks like a big blast of October air coming later next week.

Temps today generally range from 75-80 in most areas with a mix of sun and clouds. Just like Thursday, the potential is there for a shower or two to go up.

A slow-moving system meanders from the southern Appalachian Mountains to the Mid-Atlantic states. While this keeps the heaviest rains to our east, some showers and storms may get into the eastern half of the state.

Some scattered stuff works into central Kentucky during this time with temps in the 70s.

Monday looks good with highs reaching 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. This is ahead of the next cold front working through on Tuesday. Showers and storms will accompany the front with a blast of very cool temps behind it.

