Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has Some Weekend Showers

radar
radar(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have another day of pleasant temps and this continues into the weekend as we focus on a system to our southeast trying to throw some rain at us. All of this is ahead of what looks like a big blast of October air coming later next week.

Temps today generally range from 75-80 in most areas with a mix of sun and clouds. Just like Thursday, the potential is there for a shower or two to go up.

A slow-moving system meanders from the southern Appalachian Mountains to the Mid-Atlantic states. While this keeps the heaviest rains to our east, some showers and storms may get into the eastern half of the state.

Some scattered stuff works into central Kentucky during this time with temps in the 70s.

Monday looks good with highs reaching 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. This is ahead of the next cold front working through on Tuesday. Showers and storms will accompany the front with a blast of very cool temps behind it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Kentucky sheriff identifies toddler fatally shot by another child
According to Louisville media, Joseph Lawson has been arrested and charged with criminal...
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
Family and friends remember Genifer Estes.
Loved ones remember young mom killed in Bourbon Co. crash
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temps look nice for several days
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler trend carries through the weekend
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Follows Some Fall Air
WKYT 7day
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Tracking a Cooler Set-up