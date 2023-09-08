Everyday Kentucky
Good Question: Will the state government monitor increases in gambling addiction after sports betting legalization?

Good Question: What are the sports betting rules for college athletes?
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Richard asks, “Now that betting on sports is legal, will there be any state government agency monitoring increases in addictions to gambling and the economic impact for families?”

We don’t know of a specific program monitoring the possible increase in gambling addiction, but they are likely coming. Part of the new law says that 2.5% of the revenue from sports betting will go to the Kentucky Problem Gambling Assistance Account.

The Division of Behavioral Health will oversee how that money is used.

Those funds are supposed to provide support to organizations and persons that “provide education, assistance, and counseling to persons and families experiencing difficulty as a result of addiction to alcohol or drugs, or addictive or compulsive gambling.”

They also plan to do awareness campaigns, funding for counselors and even help pay for treatment.

There are already resources available from the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling. You can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER 24 hours a day.

“Research shows Kentucky already has as many as 64,000 with a gambling addiction and as many as 165,000 with problem gambling traits. All of these services are needed to address and possibly mitigate the problem,” said executive director Michael R. Stone.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

A student was charged after bringing a gun to Highland Elementary School. An SRO has been at...
Superintendent calls for SRO in every school in district after gun incident
A horse named for a Madison County teenager is now getting its own Breyer model. That model is...
Horse named after Ky. teen getting its own Breyer model
