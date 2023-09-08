Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Horse named after Ky. teen getting its own Breyer model

A horse named for a Madison County teenager is now getting its own Breyer model.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WKYT) - A horse named for a Madison County teenager is now getting its own Breyer model.

That model is in the likeness of Cody’s Wish, a horse named after Cody Dorman.

Dorman is a Richmond teenager with a rare genetic disease.

On his ‘Make A Wish’ trip to Gainsborough Farm in 2018, he made a connection to the foal.

The horse won the Breeders Cup Dirt Mile last November.

Breyer is making a $10,000 donation to Make A Wish in Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana.

Marketing director Faith Hacker says this donation will grant a wish to one of the 400 kids in Kentucky waiting for one.

“It’ll all go back to Make A Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana, which is really what inspired Cody. That’s what Cody wants to do,” Hacker said. “Cody has become an ambassador for Make A Wish, and it just was a wonderful partnership.”

The horse model will be available to ship in November.

You can buy the horses online or at any store that sells Breyer.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Kentucky sheriff identifies toddler fatally shot by another child
According to Louisville media, Joseph Lawson has been arrested and charged with criminal...
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
Family and friends remember Genifer Estes.
Loved ones remember young mom killed in Bourbon Co. crash
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

A student was charged after bringing a gun to Highland Elementary School. An SRO has been at...
Superintendent calls for SRO in every school in district after gun incident
Lincoln County Schools superintendent calling for SROs in every school after gun incident
Lincoln County Schools superintendent calling for SROs in every school after gun incident
A horse named for a Madison County teenager is now getting its own Breyer model. That model is...
Horse named after Ky. teen getting its own Breyer model
Suicide prevention training held at EKU
Suicide prevention training held at EKU