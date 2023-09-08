Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler trend carries through the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Fall-like weather will stick around for a few more days.

Honestly, this cooler trend will hold steady through next week and there could be moments when you could dip down to mid-October levels. That is some pretty cool stuff and means those highs will only be around 70! A lot of these forecast highs will run around 10-12 degrees below normal.

You will see a few showers around from today and into Sunday. I do not think it is anything significant. Just a few passing showers here and there!

Take care of each other!

