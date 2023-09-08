KSP searching for suspect accused of shooting at Bourbon Co. deputy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting at a Bourbon County sheriff’s deputy.

KSP says the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office was engaged in a pursuit late Thursday night that went into Lexington.

They say that the suspect shot at deputies on Citation Boulevard.

They say the bullet went through the windshield and went into the cruiser, but no one was hurt, and deputies did not return fire.

KSP is now leading the investigation, and troopers are still looking for that suspect.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

