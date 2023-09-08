Everyday Kentucky
Now-former professor accused of hiding camera inside men’s restroom at EKU

Kyle Knezevich, 35.
Kyle Knezevich, 35.(Madison Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is facing several sex crime charges after police say he left a camera inside a men’s restroom at EKU.

EKU police say the video camera was found in the restroom of the Whalen Complex.

Police say images from the camera helped lead them to Kyle Knezevich.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch helped with the investigation.

KSP says a search warrant at Knezevich’s home found multiple electronic items. Police say they also found a number of disturbing images and videos of minors.

EKU officials say Knezevich was an employee at the university. He was a professor in the aviation program. We’re told he gave his letter of resignation on Thursday.

