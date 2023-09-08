Report: Bengals’ QB Joe Burrow to sign record $275 million extension

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow became the highest-paid player in the NFL when he agreed to a five-year, $275 million contract extension on Thursday. That’s according to a person familiar with the deal who spoke on condition of anonymity because it hadn’t been announced.

The person says the contract includes more than $219 million guaranteed. Burrow will be paid an average of $55 million per year. The deal was finalized three days before the Bengals’ season opener at Cleveland.

In 2022, Burrow had his best season in the NFL passing for more than 4,400 yards with 35 touchdowns and only 12 INTs and a passer rating of 100.8 and completed better than 68% of his passes.

