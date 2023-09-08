Sculpture set to return to Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden remains empty after its sculpture was knocked down by high winds back on the March 3 windstorm.

Winds up to 80 mph whipped through the state, knocking out power to more than half a million people, toppling thousands of trees and damaging thousands of structures.

Those winds also knocked down the Isaac Murphy Sculpture, but now more than six months later, the sculpture will be returning to its home.

The sculpture titled “My Home is a Horse and a Track” is in honor of Isaac Murphy, who is considered to be one of the greatest black riders in horse racing history.

“We had the big windstorm in March. The sculpture’s connection to the base of the pavement failed, and the sculpture was blown over. The winds were excessively high that day,” said Michelle Kosieniak, Lexington Parks and Recreation.

Kosieniak said the sculpture only had a few scratches. These past few months have been used to plan how to make the sculpture’s base stronger.

“So, what we did was we hired a structural engineer to come look at both the sculpture and the base and determine a more robust way to connect it so that it would withstand winds of that speed and higher,” said Kosieniak.

The key differences are changes in hardware and adhesives.

“The adhesive is a different type of adhesive that’s going to be used as a higher strength, and the other thing we are going to do is we’ve hired a contractor who is going to collect the sculpture which is in storage and bring it to the site to be reinstalled and they are going to stay on site. I know the adhesive is an epoxy base and they are going to stay on-site for the full time until the epoxy is cured,” Kosieniak said.

So, you should see the sculpture return in the coming weeks.

“We’ve been in contact with the contractor hired to do that, and they’ve said they will be available within the next two weeks, so sometime in the next two weeks,” said Kosieniak.

