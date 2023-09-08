Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Sculpture set to return to Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden

The March 3rd windstorm blew down the sculpture in Downtown Lexington.
The March 3rd windstorm blew down the sculpture in Downtown Lexington.(Lexington Parks & Recreation)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Isaac Murphy Memorial Art Garden remains empty after its sculpture was knocked down by high winds back on the March 3 windstorm.

Winds up to 80 mph whipped through the state, knocking out power to more than half a million people, toppling thousands of trees and damaging thousands of structures.

Those winds also knocked down the Isaac Murphy Sculpture, but now more than six months later, the sculpture will be returning to its home.

The sculpture titled “My Home is a Horse and a Track” is in honor of Isaac Murphy, who is considered to be one of the greatest black riders in horse racing history.

“We had the big windstorm in March. The sculpture’s connection to the base of the pavement failed, and the sculpture was blown over. The winds were excessively high that day,” said Michelle Kosieniak, Lexington Parks and Recreation.

Kosieniak said the sculpture only had a few scratches. These past few months have been used to plan how to make the sculpture’s base stronger.

“So, what we did was we hired a structural engineer to come look at both the sculpture and the base and determine a more robust way to connect it so that it would withstand winds of that speed and higher,” said Kosieniak.

The key differences are changes in hardware and adhesives.

“The adhesive is a different type of adhesive that’s going to be used as a higher strength, and the other thing we are going to do is we’ve hired a contractor who is going to collect the sculpture which is in storage and bring it to the site to be reinstalled and they are going to stay on site. I know the adhesive is an epoxy base and they are going to stay on-site for the full time until the epoxy is cured,” Kosieniak said.

So, you should see the sculpture return in the coming weeks.

“We’ve been in contact with the contractor hired to do that, and they’ve said they will be available within the next two weeks, so sometime in the next two weeks,” said Kosieniak.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Kentucky sheriff identifies toddler fatally shot by another child
According to Louisville media, Joseph Lawson has been arrested and charged with criminal...
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

A man charged with murder and DUI in connection with a deadly crash was pulled over and given a...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lawsuit claims negligence, wrongful death in fatal Nicholas Co. crash
The 42nd annual Festival of the Horse kicked off at 4 p.m. Friday.
42nd annual Festival of the Horse underway in Georgetown
WKYT's Amber Philpott is among the dozens of honorees selected for the 2023 class of...
Unapologetically Woman Sneaker Ball: Celebration of Community and Empowered Women
Kyle Knezevich, 35.
Now-former professor accused of hiding camera inside men’s restroom at EKU