Suicide prevention training held at EKU

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Suicide Prevention Month.

Eastern Kentucky University students and Richmond locals gathered together Friday to undergo training on suicide prevention with a special guest.

Dr. David Jobes, the creator of the CAMS framework and intervention that the EKU psychology clinic uses, spoke to the group.

“There’s a clinic here that is having graduate students work with people who are suicidal using my framework,” said Jobes.

While the psychology program has been using this modality for some time, it’s his first time in Richmond actually speaking with students.

“It’s just really exciting to have him here today. He’s like a personal hero of mine,” said Jurosic.

Brianna Jurosic is a doctoral student who has been working with Jobes’ methods since undergrad. She’s here to attend today’s training, along with many of her classmates.

“I’m very excited to see and meet people here who have been using intervention. I’m excited to see young people who are very passionate about intervention,” said Jobes.

The training discussed updates in the CAMS framework and feedback from Dr. Jobes and more. Most importantly, it was designed to instill passion in students to continue working to save lives.

“I think we’re turning the tide in training young people in this intervention so they can do evidence-based interventions to help save lives,” said Jobes.

According to Cams-Care.com, Kentucky ranks 20th in the nation in high suicide rates. But with trainings like these, they hope to produce individuals that can help lower that statistic.

