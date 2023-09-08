Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Suicide prevention training held at EKU

Suicide prevention training held at EKU
By Lucy Bryson
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - September is Suicide Prevention Month.

Eastern Kentucky University students and Richmond locals gathered together Friday to undergo training on suicide prevention with a special guest.

Dr. David Jobes, the creator of the CAMS framework and intervention that the EKU psychology clinic uses, spoke to the group.

“There’s a clinic here that is having graduate students work with people who are suicidal using my framework,” said Jobes.

While the psychology program has been using this modality for some time, it’s his first time in Richmond actually speaking with students.

“It’s just really exciting to have him here today. He’s like a personal hero of mine,” said Jurosic.

Brianna Jurosic is a doctoral student who has been working with Jobes’ methods since undergrad. She’s here to attend today’s training, along with many of her classmates.

“I’m very excited to see and meet people here who have been using intervention. I’m excited to see young people who are very passionate about intervention,” said Jobes.

The training discussed updates in the CAMS framework and feedback from Dr. Jobes and more. Most importantly, it was designed to instill passion in students to continue working to save lives.

“I think we’re turning the tide in training young people in this intervention so they can do evidence-based interventions to help save lives,” said Jobes.

According to Cams-Care.com, Kentucky ranks 20th in the nation in high suicide rates. But with trainings like these, they hope to produce individuals that can help lower that statistic.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Kentucky sheriff identifies toddler fatally shot by another child
According to Louisville media, Joseph Lawson has been arrested and charged with criminal...
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
Family and friends remember Genifer Estes.
Loved ones remember young mom killed in Bourbon Co. crash
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

A student was charged after bringing a gun to Highland Elementary School. An SRO has been at...
Superintendent calls for SRO in every school in district after gun incident
A horse named for a Madison County teenager is now getting its own Breyer model. That model is...
Horse named after Ky. teen getting its own Breyer model
Lincoln County Schools superintendent calling for SROs in every school after gun incident
Lincoln County Schools superintendent calling for SROs in every school after gun incident
A horse named for a Madison County teenager is now getting its own Breyer model. That model is...
Horse named after Ky. teen getting its own Breyer model
Suicide prevention training held at EKU
Suicide prevention training held at EKU