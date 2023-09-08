Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Team USA loses to Germany in the Basketball World Cup semifinals

U.S. guard Anthony Edwards, left, shoots over Germany center Johannes Voigtmann during a...
U.S. guard Anthony Edwards, left, shoots over Germany center Johannes Voigtmann during a Basketball World Cup semi final game in Manila, Philippines, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — There will be no gold medal for the U.S. at this World Cup. And for the second consecutive time in FIBA’s biggest tournament, there might not be any medal at all for the Americans.

Instead, it’s Germany on the cusp of a world title.

Andreas Obst scored 24 points, Franz Wagner added 22 and Germany shredded the U.S. defense for much of the way in its first win over the Americans — 113-111 in the World Cup semifinals on Friday night.

Obst hit the shot of the night, a 3-pointer with 1:15 left to put Germany up by four and just about snuff out a last-ditch U.S. rally. Germany led for 30 of the game’s 40 minutes, the U.S. led for about 4 1/2, and there was little question who was controlling play much of the way.

“We knew the task at hand, and that was to go win,” U.S. guard Austin Reaves said. “And we didn’t do that.”

The U.S., down by 10 midway through the fourth, nearly pulled off a comeback, getting within one point on two separate occasions in the final minutes. But the Americans never got the lead, and it was the Germans jumping and hugging as time expired.

Germany — the last unbeaten team left in the tournament at 7-0 — will play Serbia on Sunday (8:40 a.m. EDT) for the World Cup title. Serbia beat Canada in the first semifinal, getting to its second World Cup final in the last three tournaments; it lost 129-92 to the U.S. in the 2014 championship game.

Canada will play the U.S. for bronze Sunday (4:40 a.m. EDT).

Anthony Edwards scored 23 points for the U.S. (5-2), which got 21 from Reaves, 17 from Mikal Bridges and 15 from Jalen Brunson. The Americans shot 58% — but let Germany shoot 58% as well, and that was the ultimate undoing.

“If you give up 113 points in a 40-minute game, you’re not going to win many of those,” Reaves said.

Germany had been 0-6 against the Americans in World Cup or Olympic competition, usually getting blown out in those games.

Not this time. Once again, even bringing the only roster filled with all NBA players wasn’t enough for the U.S. at the World Cup. The Americans finished seventh at the 2019 World Cup in China; this finish — third or fourth — will technically be better, but nothing other than gold was going to be satisfactory for USA Basketball.

Daniel Theis had 21 points for Germany. Theis has scored 21 or more points six times in his NBA career — and picked Friday for one of the games of his life.

A 35-24 third quarter was basically the difference for Germany, which this time finished the job that it couldn’t pull off when meeting the Americans in Abu Dhabi for an exhibition earlier this summer. Germany led that game by 16 in the second half, then an 18-0 run by the Americans down the stretch led to a 99-91 U.S. win.

It needed similar heroics this time. They almost got there. Key word: almost. This time, Germany finished it off. And when it was over, Reaves couldn’t help but see Schroder — his former teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers — revel in a huge moment for German basketball.

“Tip your hat to him,” Reaves said. “I know how special this moment is for him.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Kentucky sheriff identifies toddler fatally shot by another child
According to Louisville media, Joseph Lawson has been arrested and charged with criminal...
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case
A Louisville woman finds a three foot alligator on the stairs of her porch Tuesday morning.
Woman discovers 3-foot alligator on the front steps of her Kentucky home
Family and friends remember Genifer Estes.
Loved ones remember young mom killed in Bourbon Co. crash
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around

Latest News

A package of Paqui OneChipChallenge spicy tortilla chips is seen on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in...
Vigil planned for teen who died after taking part in One Chip Challenge
The bride was able to say “yes” to someone else’s dress. Murphy’s custom-made dress fit the new...
Wedding dress inside car stolen hours before bride says ‘I do’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Georgia special grand jury recommended charges against Sen. Graham, 2 ex-senators, Michael Flynn
FILE - Associate Justice Samuel Alito joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for...
Justice Alito rejects Senate Democrats’ call to step aside from an upcoming Supreme Court case
FILE - A witness told deputies a boy was heading to his school bus stop when he was hit by a...
Boy heading to school bus stop hit, killed by vehicle in W.V.