Unapologetically Woman Sneaker Ball: Celebration of Community and Empowered Women

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Community Action Council is hosting its 3rd annual Unapologetically Woman Sneaker Ball on Friday, September 8, 2023.

The event held at the Carrick House is a tribute to Kentucky women working to transform their communities.

Dozens of women are being honored who the Community Action Council says inspire, lead and make a difference in the places they live and work.

The night is a party with a purpose, asking guests to wear sneakers symbolizing their grounded commitment to the communities they serve.

WKYT’s own Amber Philpott is among the dozens of honorees selected for the 2023 class of Unapologetically Women Friday night.

[WATCH AMBER’S INTERVIEW FOR THE SERIES BELOW]

Community Action Council shares the stories of the women honored in their Unapologetically Woman YouTube series.

