Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Cooler pattern rolls in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temps will remain relatively cool for our Saturday with sporadic showers littered across the state. Temperature peak won’t get out of the 70s for the day, and a gusty set up will allow for the occasional strong wind to push through parts of central and northern Kentucky.

Rain chances will trickle into our Sunday day as well, leaving us with another day of cooler temperatures. Monday will be calmer, but Tuesday promises widespread rain across the state and a quick cool down.

The end of next week is looking to feel a lot like fall with high temperatures settling in the 70s across the board. Plus, some areas might even see the 40s in the early morning hours and the overnight.

Have a great Saturday!

