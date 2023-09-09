Anderson Co. girl killed in car accident helping others live on, and how you can, too

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - To anyone who knew her, it seemed like 18-year-old Jill Hurst was just born with a heart for giving.

“She also did a random act of kindness for someone every day,” said Christy Jane Hurst, Jill Hurst’s mother.

It was a decision she made when she turned 16 that would then forever change more than 150 people’s lives.

“She had her driver’s license in there. She held it up and said, ‘Look mom, I signed up to be an organ donor today.’”

Christy Hurst’s daughter was in car accident on September 6th, 2019.

“We knew right away that we couldn’t change her story, but she could change so many other people’s stories. And she has. She’s a hero.”

A few days later, the Hurst’s learned she had too much swelling in her brain. They told the Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates that all Jill would want, is to help save someone else’s life, even if it couldn’t be her own.

“It would have really made her whole life to know that she would provide three children the gift of their dad through her heart donation.”

Jill donated five life saving organs, she gave two people the gift of sight and helped over 150 others through bone tissue donations.

“It was just a dark time. It was really hard. And afterward we were just broken hearted. But we got to send letters out to the people who we didn’t know who had her organs and we got to hear back from those people.”

The Hursts heard from one of the very important recipients just last night.

“He was telling us about his heart. That he had just had tests run to make sure it was still good, and his doctor tells him his heart is working better than that of an Olympian, you know.”

But knowing whose heart that is, the news doesn’t come as a surprise.

“I said I’m just so thankful you have Jill’s hearts because your heart is as big as hers. He said, well you know, we’re you’re family now.”

The Hursts find comfort in knowing there are little pieces of Jill still out there doing big things.

“You know this was really special for us, because we were giving away the most precious gift that we would ever give to anyone. Her organs. It’s the gift of life.”

Because the girl with the heart for giving, would of course even give her own.

The Hurst’s are partnering with KODA on Thursday, September 14th. They’re working to raise money and awareness for organ donations during the annual Give for the Good fundraising day in Louisville.

This year funds will be directed to KODA’s Aftercare initiatives. Here is the info form for the GFG page.

