Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Starting to really feel like fall

Highs mainly in the 70s next week with a few rain opportunities.
Highs mainly in the 70s next week with a few rain opportunities.(WKYT)
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of clouds around for the evening, with scattered showers and storms possible before midnight, especially in southeastern Kentucky. Pretty comfortable, though, with temperatures starting out in the 70s. Drying out overnight with just a stray shower or storm possible and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will feature more mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly to the east of Lexington. A warm day with some humidity as highs reach the mid to upper 70s and a few places reaching 80 degrees. Skies clearing out for Sunday evening, with just a leftover stray shower or storm before midnight. Lows Sunday night will be into the upper 50s to low 60s.

A very warm and comfortable Monday ahead as we will see plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds. Highs on Monday reach the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight as a few showers and storms may reach our western viewing area. Most stay dry for Monday night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A cold front crosses the area Tuesday that will bring more scattered showers and storms for the area. Cloudy throughout the day and on the cool side, with highs only in the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms stick around into the evening and overnight as lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered showers may linger into Wednesday morning, but lots of sunshine should take over by the afternoon. A very fall-like day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be down into the mid to upper 40s!

More nice weather will be with us through the end of the week as highs remain in the low to mid 70s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Some rain may return to the forecast next Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
According to Louisville media, Joseph Lawson has been arrested and charged with criminal...
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case
Police lights
Kentucky sheriff identifies toddler fatally shot by another child
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kyle Knezevich, 35.
Now-former professor accused of hiding camera inside men’s restroom at EKU

Latest News

7day WKYT
Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Cooler pattern rolls in
FastCast Saturday Morning | Alexa Minton Tracks a Cooler Pattern
FastCast Saturday Morning | Alexa Minton Tracks a Cooler Pattern
We have another day of pleasant temps and this continues into the weekend as we focus on a...
WATCH | Chris Bailey's FastCast for Friday, Sept. 8th
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has Some Weekend Showers