Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Starting to really feel like fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Plenty of clouds around for the evening, with scattered showers and storms possible before midnight, especially in southeastern Kentucky. Pretty comfortable, though, with temperatures starting out in the 70s. Drying out overnight with just a stray shower or storm possible and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Sunday will feature more mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly to the east of Lexington. A warm day with some humidity as highs reach the mid to upper 70s and a few places reaching 80 degrees. Skies clearing out for Sunday evening, with just a leftover stray shower or storm before midnight. Lows Sunday night will be into the upper 50s to low 60s.

A very warm and comfortable Monday ahead as we will see plenty of sunshine with just a few passing clouds. Highs on Monday reach the low to mid 80s. Partly cloudy for the evening and overnight as a few showers and storms may reach our western viewing area. Most stay dry for Monday night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

A cold front crosses the area Tuesday that will bring more scattered showers and storms for the area. Cloudy throughout the day and on the cool side, with highs only in the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms stick around into the evening and overnight as lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered showers may linger into Wednesday morning, but lots of sunshine should take over by the afternoon. A very fall-like day with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows will be down into the mid to upper 40s!

More nice weather will be with us through the end of the week as highs remain in the low to mid 70s with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Some rain may return to the forecast next Saturday.

