Bluegrass Miracle League hosts opening day

Bluegrass Miracle League celebrates opening day
Bluegrass Miracle League celebrates opening day
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday was opening day for the Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League’s Fall Season.

“We’re just all here to enjoy some baseball with these kids,” said Senior Director of Program Operation for the YMCA and Commissioner of the Bluegrass Miracle League, Kevin Haury.

The league provides players, regardless of their ability, the opportunity to play the game in a safe, fun atmosphere. The game is geared to the ability level of each player.

“We’ve got a you know a great program for youth with special needs to come out and get a chance to play baseball,” said Kevin Haury.

Haury says the original Miracle League started in Conyers, Georgia in 1998.

“It was created simply because there were some folks that were trying to play baseball for kids with special needs and they didn’t really have a great avenue to do that so the field didn’t work the program itself didn’t work,” said Haury.

So they created a new program and fast forward a few years, and the Bluegrass Miracle League started. It’s been going strong for the past 17 years.

There are no barriers at the field and games are played on a synthetic surface for easy mobility.

“It’s completely accessible it works for every child with any type of special need and we added the buddies in so that there’s assistance if needed we added coaches we’ve added obviously music sound effects scoreboards the whole nine just to make it a great experience for those families and those kids,” said Haury.

Buddies around the field help the players with everything from batting, to providing some direction on the bases.

The league serves over 150 players from in and around Central Kentucky.

Games will be played at the Miracle League Field in Shillito Park September 9, 16, 23, and October 14, 21, and 28. The weekly games will be played on Saturdays at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m.

The TBML Adult League will be played on Tuesdays, September 5, 12, 19, 26, and October 3 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 12 p.m., at the Miracle League Field.

For more information on the Toyota Bluegrass Miracle League or to register, please visit bgml.org or ymcacky.org.

