PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police say a man is dead following a collision Thursday on US 23 in Pikeville.

Herman Coleman if Pikeville died when his truck was struck from behind by another truck operated by 30-year-old Shawn McGinnis of Tomahawk. Coleman, 66, was pronounced dead at the scene.

