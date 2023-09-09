Police searching for robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police are searching for a robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Shell gas station on Polo Club Blvd.

Police say the suspect showed showed a weapon.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police did not say if anything was stolen.

The only description of the suspect is that he’s an adult white man. They are not sure of his age.

Lexington Police are asking anyone with information to contact Bluegrass Crimestoppers at 859-253-2020 or 1-877-970-2020.

You will remain anonymous

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.