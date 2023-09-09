Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Police searching for robbery suspect

Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Generic Red and Blue police Lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington Police are searching for a robbery suspect.

Police say the robbery happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Shell gas station on Polo Club Blvd.

Police say the suspect showed showed a weapon.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Police did not say if anything was stolen.

The only description of the suspect is that he’s an adult white man. They are not sure of his age.

Lexington Police are asking anyone with information to contact Bluegrass Crimestoppers at 859-253-2020 or 1-877-970-2020.

You will remain anonymous

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
According to Louisville media, Joseph Lawson has been arrested and charged with criminal...
Arrest made in Crystal Rogers case
Police lights
Kentucky sheriff identifies toddler fatally shot by another child
Dash camera video of Zach Bryan's confrontation with highway patrol has been released.
Country music star Zach Bryan says he was arrested and jailed briefly in northeastern Oklahoma
Kyle Knezevich, 35.
Now-former professor accused of hiding camera inside men’s restroom at EKU

Latest News

Pulaski Co. football honoring late player Andrew Dodson
Pulaski Co. football honors late player on Senior Night
Jill Hurst donated five life saving organs, she gave two people the gift of sight and helped...
Anderson Co. girl killed in car accident helping others live on, and how you can, too
Dozens of past members of the U.S. armed forces were hosted as their accomplishments were...
Veterans honored at Hall of Fame gala in Lexington
The elevator at Federal Place Apartments in Jackson finally has a working elevator, after more...
Elevator at Breathitt Co. apartment complex fixed after being broken for over a year