Superhero 5K Supports Overdose Recovery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This morning in Mt Sterling, community members gathered in support to race for Overdose awareness at the Superhero Run 5K hosted by the Montgomery County ASAP and Health Department.

The Superhero Recovery Awareness Run welcomed runners to Mt Sterling for not only a fun run, but to raise money for Overdose recovery. Montgomery health Department teamed up with the Agency for Substance Abuse Policy to show what it takes to be a supportive member and worker in the overdose recovery community.

April Smith, Board Member of the Agency for Substance Abuse Policy states that, “People who work in recovery are absolutely heroes because they are called to do that work. Its hard work sometimes, but its rewarding work, its purposeful and we just look at everybody in this community - the people that are running the facilities, the clients, and everybody involved - we just look at them as superheroes.”

Overdose Recovery options within Montgomery county are growing at the moment, currently having locations such as a residential facility, several outpatient facilities and even Medicaid-assisted treatment facility. But its the compassion behind those involved that called runners to support today - a message of community that runner Alan Newkirk felt resonated with him;

“Runners always support each other. There is a little cliché that says ' we don’t race to beat each other, we race to be with each other’. So you know we have a lot of people out having fun, and a lot of them are running side by side - whether they are in the same class or not, I mean they are technically competing - but they run side by side,” said Newkirk.

And side by side all runners ran, with capes billowing in the wind - walking away with more than just a 5k medal - but something else then can spread within their community.

" Hope.” Smith shared, “The hope of recovery. We are a community coming together in unity - that there is help, you don’t have to do it by yourself. Don’t ever feel like you have to do it alone. There is so many people out here to support you, so just reach out and take that first step.”

