Wildcats improve to 2-0 with win over EKU

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky Wildcats (2-0) beat the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (0-1) 28-17 Saturday at Kroger Field.

The game marked the sixth meeting all-time between the two teams. The Wildcats have never lost to EKU.

The Colonels started off the scoring- after forcing a three-and-out for UK’s first drive, senior linebacker Cornelius Evans got a hand on UK’s punt to give EKU good field position. From there, Eastern drove it six plays for 30 yards, capping the drive with a 14-yard rushing touchdown from fifth-year quarterback Parker McKinney. The Colonels would lead Kentucky 7-0 after a quarter.

With just seconds left until the half, the Cats would get on the board when senior quarterback Devin Leary found fifth-year wide receiver Tayvion Robinson on a 24-yard touchdown pass to make it a tied ballgame at halftime.

Walt Wells’ squad came out strong in the second half; the Colonels took it 10 plays for 71 yards and ended the drive in a 21-yard field goal from redshirt junior Patrick Nations. UK would have an answer, though, Leary and Robinson connected for their second touchdown of the day with 5:52 left in the quarter to take the first lead of the game. After an Alex Raynor field goal, UK held a 14-10 lead. Late in the third, Leary connected with a wide open Barion Brown on a 13-yard TD to give UK a 21-10 advantage heading into the fourth.

In the fourth quarter, McKinney connects with Wayne County alum, junior running back Braedon Sloan on a 9-yard quick pass, the junior would make it a four-point ballgame. Minutes later, senior RB Ray Davis would get in on the touchdown party, catching a 24-yard touchdown pass from Leary to put some distance between the Cats and Colonels.

In the battle of QB’s, Leary went 23-37 for 243 yards, four TD’s and one interception, while McKinney was 19-29 for 219 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Up next for the Wildcats, Akron comes to town next Saturday for a 7:30 P.M. kickoff. EKU will play their home opener Saturday, hosting Western Carolina for a 6:00 kickoff at Roy Kidd Stadium.

