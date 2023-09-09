Veterans honored at Hall of Fame gala in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame gala banquet was held on Friday in Lexington at the Embassy Suites.

Dozens of past members of the U.S. armed forces were hosted as their accomplishments were honored.

Not only were their contributions in the field honored, but their lives after serving were emphasized, such as contributing to their community.

Organizers for the gala spoke on what it means to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“We want to do something to honor the veterans,” said Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame H.B. Deatherage. “The veterans just think it’s great. Some of these people have never been honored before for anything. They come back from wars, they come back from military and have never been honored. We want to recognize them, honor them. The big thing is, what have they done for the public after they got back? What have they done out of the military? That’s one of the big criteria that we work off of, what they’ve done in the community after they got out of the military. And we’ve got some marvelous stories out there.”

The induction ceremony will be held Saturday morning.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.