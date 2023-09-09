Everyday Kentucky
Wanted man considered armed and dangerous

Police search for man
Police search for man(Ironton Police Department)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky State Police say the murder suspect out of Lawrence County, Ohio has been spotted in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

He is believed to be now driving a dark-colored sedan.

When police arrived at the 2600 block of 3rd South Street after reported gunshots Friday, officials found one person dead, and one person tied up.

The Ironton Police Department is looking for a man named David Maynard.

Police Chief Dan Johnson says the deceased victim was identified as Donald Wood, Maynard’s stepfather.

The victim tied up was Maynard’s ex-girlfriend.

Police say a murder warrant has been issued for Maynard.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Police say he was initially driving a white 2000 Ford Ranger with Ohio Plates J-M-R-8-2-3-0.

The vehicle had aftermarket LED lighting on the front.

If you see him, do not approach him and call 911 or the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

