Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Mainly Dry Set-up for Sunday

FastCast Sunday Morning | Meteorologist Alexa Minton Tracks a Mainly Dry Day
By Alexa Minton
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our Sunday will remain mainly dry across the board, with mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances are greater for the eastern portion of the state - with rain potentially intensifying later in the day. High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s.

Monday will be a relatively calm day day with a slight warm up thanks to sunshine, temps will climb into the lower 80s. Many areas will stay dry.

Tuesday promises some activity as the area welcomes in a system with a frontal passage. Storm chances for Tuesday carrying into early Wednesday. The cold front allows temps to tumble for Wednesday, with the rest of the forecast seeing temperatures in lower 70s. Overnight temps by the end of the week could see the 40s.

Have a great Sunday!

FastCast Saturday Morning | Alexa Minton Tracks a Cooler Pattern