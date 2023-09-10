Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | Below average temperatures dominate the week ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A nice Sunday evening ahead as it will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the 70s. There may be a stray shower or storm in the eastern part of the state, but most, if not all, stay dry. Skies clear somewhat as we go into the overnight, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Monday will be a really nice day as we will have lots of sunshine and just a few passing clouds. Temperatures will be right around average for this time of the year as we see highs in the low to mid 80s. Things stay quiet heading into Monday night as skies start to get more cloudy into the overnight. A mild night with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Another cold front moves through the area on Tuesday, bringing more scattered showers and storms into the forecast. A warm day with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms will continue to be around for the evening into the overnight, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Some rain showers will stick around early Wednesday, mainly east of I-75. Clouds decrease throughout the day as lots of sunshine returns by the afternoon. A comfortable day with highs in the low to mid 70s. A cool night Wednesday night as lows will be down into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees!

The end of this week features late September or early October-like temperatures as we see plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds. Highs only in the low to mid 70s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s!

Temperatures still stay below average into next weekend as highs remain in the 70s. Rain chances will be very limited as well.

