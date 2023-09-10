Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Frankfort police investigating three overnight robberies

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort police are investigating three overnight robberies.

The Frankfort Police Department was dispatched around 7:47 a.m. to the first robbery in the 900 block of East Main Street.

A short time later, Frankfort/Franklin County E911 dispatched Frankfort police to a second robbery in progress in the 200 block of Versailles Road. There, officers gathered a suspect description that matched the description of the suspect at the earlier robbery.

At approximately 8:41 a.m., a third robbery in the 300 block of Versailles Road in Frankfort was reported to police. Witnesses gave a physical description of the suspect in this case as well as a vehicle description and plate number.

A short time later, officials were dispatched to Mero Street regarding a suspicious person sitting in a vehicle matching the description from the previous robberies. A Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy located the car, and a pursuit ensued. Frankfort police joined the chase.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle on US 127, just south of US 60. After a short foot pursuit, Frankfort Police officers and Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to take the subject into custody.

Charges are still pending as officers and detectives process each scene.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for man
Wanted man considered armed and dangerous
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Police searching for robbery suspect
Jill Hurst donated five life saving organs, she gave two people the gift of sight and helped...
Anderson Co. girl killed in car accident helping others live on, and how you can, too
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A man charged with murder and DUI in connection with a deadly crash was pulled over and given a...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lawsuit claims negligence, wrongful death in fatal Nicholas Co. crash

Latest News

The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
Lexington police investigating three overnight robberies
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and one event in Lexington helped bring...
‘Bullseye for Caleb Darts Tournament’ highlights life-saving causes
Governor candidate Daniel Cameron spoke about campaign strong points as election day nears.
Sen. Rand Paul and Daniel Cameron speak at annual Simpson County GOP Picnic
Police search for man
Wanted man considered armed and dangerous