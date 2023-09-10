Frankfort police investigating three overnight robberies

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort police are investigating three overnight robberies.

The Frankfort Police Department was dispatched around 7:47 a.m. to the first robbery in the 900 block of East Main Street.

A short time later, Frankfort/Franklin County E911 dispatched Frankfort police to a second robbery in progress in the 200 block of Versailles Road. There, officers gathered a suspect description that matched the description of the suspect at the earlier robbery.

At approximately 8:41 a.m., a third robbery in the 300 block of Versailles Road in Frankfort was reported to police. Witnesses gave a physical description of the suspect in this case as well as a vehicle description and plate number.

A short time later, officials were dispatched to Mero Street regarding a suspicious person sitting in a vehicle matching the description from the previous robberies. A Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputy located the car, and a pursuit ensued. Frankfort police joined the chase.

The suspect lost control of the vehicle on US 127, just south of US 60. After a short foot pursuit, Frankfort Police officers and Franklin County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to take the subject into custody.

Charges are still pending as officers and detectives process each scene.

