Gas station clerk hurt in robbery, police searching for suspect
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police are searching for the suspect behind an early morning robbery.
Lexington Police say the robbery happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, at a Speedway gas station on Tates Creek Road.
Police say the suspected assaulted a clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of money.
They say the arrived to the scene shortly after a panic alarm was triggered.
Police say the worker has non-life threatening injuries.
The only description they have released of the suspect is that he is a Black man.
Lexington Police are asking anyone with information to contact Bluegrass Crimestoppers at 859-253-2020 or 1-877-970-2020.
You will remain anonymous
