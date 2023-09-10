Gas station clerk hurt in robbery, police searching for suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Police are searching for the suspect behind an early morning robbery.

Lexington Police say the robbery happened at 3:45 a.m. Sunday, at a Speedway gas station on Tates Creek Road.

Police say the suspected assaulted a clerk and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

They say the arrived to the scene shortly after a panic alarm was triggered.

Police say the worker has non-life threatening injuries.

The only description they have released of the suspect is that he is a Black man.

Lexington Police are asking anyone with information to contact Bluegrass Crimestoppers at 859-253-2020 or 1-877-970-2020.

