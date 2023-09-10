Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Hundreds visit EKY for battle reenactment

Battle of Middle Creek
Battle of Middle Creek(WYMT)
By RJ Johnson and Cameron Aaron
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Hundreds of people from across the region came to Floyd County to learn about and reenact the Battle of Middle Creek.

The battle was originally fought during the American Civil War on January 10, 1862.

More than 160 years later, people had the chance to participate in different events regarding the battle.

Patrick Davis, President of the Friends of Middle Creek, said he wants people to learn about the history of the battle because of its importance.

“And what we’re doing here is, we’re trying to present history in a historically accurate way, and we’re trying to make sure people are connected to their actual history through the battlefield,” Davis explained.

He added the reenactment allows people to be connected to the battle.

“It’s important to have something tangible, something that people can hold onto and say, ‘This is what happened here and this is what the experience was,’” Davis said.

Davis added the group is still trying to increase attendance to pre-pandemic levels.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for man
Ohio murder, kidnapping suspect dead after hostage situation in West Virginia
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Police searching for robbery suspect
The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
Lexington police investigating three overnight robberies
Jill Hurst donated five life saving organs, she gave two people the gift of sight and helped...
Anderson Co. girl killed in car accident helping others live on, and how you can, too
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately

Latest News

Hundreds of Kentuckians attend The Autism Society of the Bluegrass autism walk
Michael Peters has hosted a total of 14 September 11 memorial services since 2001 and this...
9/11 memorial ceremony takes place in London
Triathlon Pic
Triathlon supports UK Eye Research
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students