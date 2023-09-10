Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students

Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students
Lexington man dresses up as a bush, pranks UK students(WKYT)
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Payton Hughes puts on a ghillie suit, sits in a pot, and pretends to be a bush. Then, he jumps out at unsuspecting passersby.

He films the interactions on UK’s campus and posts them on TikTok.

“I think that the primary reason why I started doing it was to bring positivity to people and make people laugh,” said Hughes.

Hughes isn’t the first ‘Bushman.’ It was a comment on another Bushman’s page that planted the idea in his head.

“This lady had said I am going through chemotherapy right now for my cancer and you just made my day better by giving me a laugh and I immediately went and found my ghillie suit and decided I’m gonna at least try it once,” said Hughes.

Three weeks later, he’s still going and has no plans of stopping. His posts have picked up momentum online, so much so that he gets more people stopping him for pictures than scares sometimes.

“I smile inside of the suit. Why do I do that?” said Hughes. “Just knowing that I’m causing a little interruption in people’s monotonous day is a good feeling.”

Hughes says being a bush isn’t as easy as it looks, though. “You want to try and be inconspicuous but at the same time you want to be out in the open and unexpected.”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for man
Ohio murder, kidnapping suspect dead after hostage situation in West Virginia
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Police searching for robbery suspect
Jill Hurst donated five life saving organs, she gave two people the gift of sight and helped...
Anderson Co. girl killed in car accident helping others live on, and how you can, too
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A man charged with murder and DUI in connection with a deadly crash was pulled over and given a...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lawsuit claims negligence, wrongful death in fatal Nicholas Co. crash

Latest News

File image
Frankfort police investigating three overnight robberies
The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
Lexington police investigating three overnight robberies
September is National Suicide Prevention Month, and one event in Lexington helped bring...
‘Bullseye for Caleb Darts Tournament’ highlights life-saving causes
Governor candidate Daniel Cameron spoke about campaign strong points as election day nears.
Sen. Rand Paul and Daniel Cameron speak at annual Simpson County GOP Picnic