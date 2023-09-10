Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Police announce another confirm sighting of escaped murderer on the run in Pennsylvania

Police searching for Danelo Cavalcante are now focused on Longwood Gardens, where the inmate was spotted. (WPVI, CHESTER COUNTY PRISON, BRANDAO FAMILY, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (AP) — An escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.”

Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Sunday that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County.

Cavalcante is now clean-shaven and wearing a yellow or green hooded sweatshirt, black baseball cap, green prison pants and white shoes, the statement said.

Cavalcante was operating a 2020 White Ford Transit van bearing Pennsylvania registration ZST-8818, police said on X (formerly known as Twitter). The van has a refrigeration unit on the top.

Cavalcante, 34, escaped from the Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison on Aug. 31 after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021. Prosecutors say he wanted to stop her from telling police that he’s wanted in a killing in his home country of Brazil.

Phoenixville is about 13 miles (21 kilometers) northeast of the prison.

Authorities have described Cavalcante as extremely dangerous. Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

Officials on Friday announced the firing of the prison tower guard on duty when Cavalcante scaled a wall by crab-walking up from the recreation yard, climbed over razor wire, ran across a roof and jumped to the ground. His escape went undetected for more than an hour until guards took a headcount.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for man
Wanted man considered armed and dangerous
Generic Red and Blue police Lights
Police searching for robbery suspect
Jill Hurst donated five life saving organs, she gave two people the gift of sight and helped...
Anderson Co. girl killed in car accident helping others live on, and how you can, too
Apple is urging iPhone and iPad owners to update their devices immediately to close a security...
Security alert: Apple urging iPhone and iPad users to update their devices immediately
A man charged with murder and DUI in connection with a deadly crash was pulled over and given a...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Lawsuit claims negligence, wrongful death in fatal Nicholas Co. crash

Latest News

Generic police lights
Gas station clerk hurt in robbery, police searching for suspect
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to FEMA headquarters, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023,...
Biden opens Vietnam visit by saying the two countries are ‘critical partners’ at a ‘critical time’
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration...
Hurricane Lee unleashes heavy swell on northern Caribbean as it charges through open waters
Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, reacts to the crowd after defeating Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain,...
Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev meet again in the US Open men’s final