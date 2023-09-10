Everyday Kentucky
Sen. Rand Paul and Daniel Cameron speak at annual Simpson County GOP Picnic

Governor candidate Daniel Cameron spoke about campaign strong points as election day nears.
By Mason Fletcher
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WBKO) - Members of the Republican Party of Simpson County gathered together this afternoon for the annual GOP Picnic.

This year’s keynote speakers were Senator Rand Paul and the GOP candidate for Governor of Kentucky, Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Cameron spoke about his campaign’s strong points with Election Day less than two months away.

Senator Rand Paul showed his support for Cameron, and urged the residents of Simpson County to join him in his endorsement.

“We can win. We will win, but we have to work very hard over the next two months. Help us elect the next Governor of Kentucky, Daniel Cameron,” said Paul.

“As the next Governor of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, there will be no vaccine or mask mandates in Kentucky,” said Cameron.

“That is different from Andy Beshear because he will never say that. We saw what Andy Beshear did. He shut down schools, churches and a lot of small businesses. People are still hurting because of it. We need leadership in this state that reflects the values of our folks.”

One of the policies Cameron wants to enact is more safety measures for law enforcement in the Commonwealth. He said that anyone who murders a police officer will receive the ultimate punishment.

“If someone commits the ultimate act and murders a police officer, they are going to face the death penalty,” said Cameron.

“I believe that we need to support our law enforcement community. That is why I have over 200 law enforcement officials that have endorsed this campaign and the Kentucky State Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) has endorsed this campaign.”

The annual picnic served as a rally of Republican supporters hoping to gain momentum heading into November.

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 7. To get registered to vote in the upcoming election, click here.

