Tigers top UPike in in-state battle

Georgetown College (2-0) beat Pikeville (1-2) 35-14 Saturday evening at Toyota Stadium.
Georgetown's Darius Neal has a record day vs. UPike
Georgetown's Darius Neal has a record day vs. UPike(Georgetown College Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown College (2-0) beat Pikeville (1-2) 35-14 Saturday evening at Toyota Stadium.

Late in the first quarter, junior running back Darius Neal got in on a one-yard rush, capping off a nine-play, 101 yard drive to put G-Town up 7-0. That was the only score of the first half.

It was Neal, the Douglass alum, who scored again on the Tigers first drive of the third quarter-- an 88-yard run that tied the school record for the longest run from scrimmage and gave the Tigers the boost they needed. UPike would get on the board with a pick six from Trevaughn Barne, but the Tigers punched in three more touchdowns to seal the deal, before the Bears would score once more.

Neal finished the night with 140 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 10 carries.

The Tigers have next weekend off.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

