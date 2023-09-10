UK Women’s Soccer finishes conference play unbeaten

AMES, Ia. (WKYT) - Kentucky women’s soccer (6-0-1) finished off its first unbeaten run through non-conference play since 2007 with a 2-0 win over Iowa State (3-4-1) on Sunday at the Cyclone Sports Complex.

In the 22nd minute, Tanner Strickland’s shot was blocked, but Úlfa Úlfarsdóttir was there with the second-chance finish to give UK a 1-0 lead. Just two minutes later off a Grace Phillpotts free kick, Sophia Caruso would assist and Strickland would get one to go to go ahead by two goals at the break.

In the 74th minute, Payton Robertson would finish off a corner kick from Maddie Eastman to make it 3-0.

Goal keeper Marz Josephson made two saves to post her fourth-straight shutout, giving the Wildcats four consecutive blank sheets for the first time since 2019 according to UK Athletics. Josephson and the Wildcat backline are now up to five shutouts on the season and have conceded just twice this year per a release.

The Wildcats outshot the Cyclones 12-4 overall, and 3-2 in shots on goal.

The 6-0-1 start for UK is its best through seven matches since the Wildcats were 7-0-0 in 2011.

Kentucky opens SEC play on the road against Texas A&M next Friday at 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.