5 kids found in car after wild Kentucky chase

Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.
Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.(Laurel Co. Correctional Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people were arrested after a chase in Laurel County, the sheriff’s office says.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the chase began on I-75 Monday morning after a gray Mercedes-Benz was observed traveling southbound at “an excessive rate of speed.”

The car exited I–75 at London’s first exit, nearly striking a Laurel sheriff’s deputy and London city police officer.

They say the car then went westbound on Hal Rogers Parkway, traveling over 90 MPH, where it crossed over into the eastbound lane going the wrong direction, nearly striking a pickup head-on.

The vehicle then lost control and slid around and off the roadway over an embankment, striking a culvert filled with mud and water.

The driver, 41-year-old Hatli Phelps of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was immediately taken into custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A passenger, 41-year-old Daven Allen of Milwaukee, attempted to flee on foot and, following a brief struggle with officers, was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says there were five juveniles in the vehicle ranging in age from two to 15 years old.

Phelps is charged with speeding, reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, five counts of wanton endangerment and two counts of wanton endangerment involving a police officer as a victim.

Allen is charged with fleeing police, resisting arrest and being a fugitive from another state.

Both Allen and Phelps were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

