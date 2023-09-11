Bardstown struggle as questions remain in Crystal Rogers disappearance case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some living in Bardstown said waiting for updates on the Crystal Rogers case and the questions that remain after a recent arrest have been difficult for the entire community.

Rogers disappeared in July 2015. She was presumed dead, but her body has never been found.

On Thursday, 32-year-old Joseph Lawson was arrested in connection to her disappearance.

He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence.

Those living in the Woodlawn Spring subdivision said they were glad to see a lead in the case. They said they remember when the FBI searched a home in their neighborhood two years ago.

Investigators tore up a concrete driveway on a property built by Roger’s ex-boyfriend Brooks Houck, the only suspect named in the case at the time of her disappearance.

”It is just sad,” neighbor Joey Hicks said. “It is just so, so sad to hear anything like that, especially, you know, so close to home. I’m sure everybody feels the same way I do, they just want this case solved.”

”It hits home because it’s in our neighborhood,” Dr. Peter Trzop said. “But what’s more scary is that there’s not more evidence, there’s not more people coming forward.”

Houck has not been charged in the case.

Lawson pleaded not guilty last week. His bond was set at $500,000 and his next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.