Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Experts stress importance of betting responsibly with legalized sports betting

V.P. of Racing & Sports Wagering Operations at Red Mile, Gabe Prewitt, says the number of people there this weekend exceeded their expectations.
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first weekend of sports betting in the Commonwealth was a hit at Lexington’s Red Mile.

V.P. of Racing & Sports Wagering Operations at Red Mile, Gabe Prewitt, says the number of people there this weekend exceeded their expectations.

“We introduced many new people to the property, and I think that was key for us.” Prewitt said, “We also hosted live racing yesterday. We hosted Weiner dog racing after the races, and we had to have about 5,000 people even for the races and the sports wagering. The property was just electric, so to speak, yesterday. It was just great to see.”

He says no one was shut out, and they were able to get everyone in before kickoff.

Michael Stone with the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling recommends coming up with a plan and asking yourself what gambling is to you when you should gamble, and how much time and money you should spend on it.

“Plan to take breaks whether you are going to go to the restroom or get a coffee, soft drink. Take some breaks after 30 minutes or 45 minutes just to get out of the atmosphere and excitement of the game for a little bit of time.” Stone said.

RonSonlyn Clark is a certified gambling counselor with 20 years of experience. She says problem gambling can affect people of all ages.

“I’ve seen an increase in sports gambling in the past couple of years, even before it was obviously legal in Kentucky. We had a lot of people in Kentucky go over the Ohio River here in our town and just across the blue bridge and just sit in the parking lot to sports wager.” Clark said.

While the legislation passed for sports betting also funded more resources for gambling addiction, there are already other resources available if you need help.

You can call or text 1-800-GAMBLER.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for man
Ohio murder, kidnapping suspect dead after hostage situation in West Virginia
The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
Lexington police investigating three overnight robberies
File image
Frankfort police investigating three overnight robberies
UK Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen at an open practice August 2023.
UK Football Assistant Coach Liam Coen hospitalized
MISSING WOMAN
Missing woman found; Golden Alert canceled

Latest News

Bats
Bat Infestation Closes Down Kentucky School
Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.
5 kids found in car after wild Kentucky chase
First responders gathered at a building constructed in response to 9/11 in Pulaski County...
Pulaski Co. community honors those killed in 9/11
KSP says 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died.
Teen dies after falling out of moving vehicle, KSP says