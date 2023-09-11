Festival of the Horse wraps up in Georgetown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 42nd annual Festival of the Horse wrapped up in Georgetown Sunday evening. Throughout the weekend, the streets were filled with those eager to experience the sights and sounds of the event.

“It is truly all about bringing the best of the bluegrass into our downtown and main street areas, so we are bringing in all the best foods, all the crafts and commercial locations even our businesses downtown step out onto the streets to really welcome everyone to our community,” said Bailey Gilkerson, marketing director of Georgetown/Scott County Tourism. “We had about 130 horses come straight through our main street and the festival zone so that’s really given us the opportunity to showcase all different types of breeds to get them into our downtown.”

The festival is a tradition that has become a staple in the community.

“We actually try to come out here every year. It’s so nice it’s just a good time to come out and celebrate the town and the community coming together,” said attendee Billie Jean Crowe.

The festivities included live music, tasty food, more than 70 vendors and carnival rides.

“I brought my little one for the little carnival, and she’s just excited to be here and ride the rides,” said attendee Christina Dumphord.

While the Festival of the Horse and the weekend are both ending, the sense of community that the weekend’s festivities brought to Georgetown will last long after the shops clear up and the roads reopen.

Those who missed out on attending can look forward to visiting the festival next year.

“If you all missed it, come on out next year when we’re here. We keep coming out, making it bigger and bigger,” said Dumphord.

