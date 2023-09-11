FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has a Blast of Fall Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are kicking off the week in fine fashion as true fall weather gets set to flex on us. The chilliest temps since spring are on the way for the second half of the week with another big fall blast on tap for late weekend and most of next week.

Today features a mix of sun and clouds with temps hitting the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will gust up a bit from the southwest as we get ready for a cold front to blow across the state late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Temps ahead of this front will likely be in the upper 70s and low 80s again for Tuesday with a big crash behind the boundary.

Scattered showers and storms will be noted with this front and some wraparound showers behind it on Wednesday as northwest winds kick in.

Highs for Wednesday and Thursday will range from the upper 60s to low 70s for many in central and eastern Kentucky with 70-75 in the west. Friday’s highs are generally 70-75 for most of the region.

Lows can hit the 40s for many.

Another system looks to bring some rain in here by late this weekend.

