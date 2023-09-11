Good Question: What is a crypto mining and data center?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Billie Jo asks, “What is a crypto mining and data center?”

In simplest terms, they’re facilities where a large number of computers are used to mine cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. They do that by solving complex equations.

Crypto mining facilities have been in the news recently, including last month when the Kentucky Public Service Commission rejected a deal that would have allowed a power company to provide a discounted rate for a proposed crypto facility in Louisa.

Those facilities require a large amount of electricity, and getting a discounted rate can make them more profitable.

Critics of crypto say the process uses a lot of power from the grid, and depending on the power source, that could add to pollution.

There have also been complaints from some people who live near those mines that giant fans used to cool those computers create a lot of noise pollution.

According to Coinbase, after peaking at almost $69,000 in 2021, one Bitcoin is now worth around $25,000

