Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Good Question: What is a crypto mining and data center?

For today’s Good Question, Billie Jo asks, “What is a crypto mining and data center?”
For today’s Good Question, Billie Jo asks, “What is a crypto mining and data center?”(WFIE)
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Billie Jo asks, “What is a crypto mining and data center?”

In simplest terms, they’re facilities where a large number of computers are used to mine cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. They do that by solving complex equations.

Crypto mining facilities have been in the news recently, including last month when the Kentucky Public Service Commission rejected a deal that would have allowed a power company to provide a discounted rate for a proposed crypto facility in Louisa.

Those facilities require a large amount of electricity, and getting a discounted rate can make them more profitable.

Critics of crypto say the process uses a lot of power from the grid, and depending on the power source, that could add to pollution.

There have also been complaints from some people who live near those mines that giant fans used to cool those computers create a lot of noise pollution.

According to Coinbase, after peaking at almost $69,000 in 2021, one Bitcoin is now worth around $25,000

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for man
Ohio murder, kidnapping suspect dead after hostage situation in West Virginia
The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
Lexington police investigating three overnight robberies
File image
Frankfort police investigating three overnight robberies
UK Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen at an open practice August 2023.
UK Football Assistant Coach Liam Coen hospitalized
MISSING WOMAN
Missing woman found; Golden Alert canceled

Latest News

The show features six teams of four friends who compete in various physical and mental...
Lexington native to appear on CBS show ‘Buddy Games’
Lexington first responders gathered in Phoenix Park Monday morning to begin a day of 9/11...
Lexington first responders honor those who died on 9/11
Lexington first responders honor those who died on 9/11
Lexington first responders honor those who died on 9/11
New details in string of Frankfort robberies
New details in string of Frankfort robberies