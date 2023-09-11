Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A much cooler trend will settle in soon

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another front will push temperatures way down the thermometer.

It looks like a very comfortable run is coming for Kentucky. Even today will not be that bad. Highs should run in the low to mid-80s. That puts you right around normal for this part of September. We should see highs around 82 and that’s exactly what you will find out there.

The next front will plow through the region on Tuesday/Wednesday. Once we get to the other side of it, our temperatures will probably end up around 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. There is a good chance that we record highs in the low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. It will really feel like deep into Fall with numbers like that.

At the end of the week and into the weekend, we will see highs reach the mid to upper-70s.

Take care of each other!

