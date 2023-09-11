Kentucky Newsmakers 9/10: Candidates for State Auditor: Republican Allison Ball; Democrat Kim Reeder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest edition of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with the candidates for Kentucky’s Auditor: Republican Allison Ball and Democrat Kim Reeder.

We continue our look at Campaign 2023 as we meet the candidates for state auditor.

It is an open position because incumbent Mike Harmon is term-limited. He lost a bid for governor in the Republican primary.

In the running to replace him are Democratic nominee Kim Reeder and Republican Allison Ball, who is right now serving her second term as state treasurer.

Kentucky auditors are independently elected for a reason: they don’t answer to the governor or the legislature, and they can look at almost all expenditures in state and local government, and they can determine if bureaucrats are carrying out legislation as lawmakers intended so-called ‘performance audits.’

Treasurer Ball made history by becoming a mom while in office and then giving birth a second time. She also led the ticket in votes in her two previous statewide races.

Kim Reeder is a tax attorney who returned home to Kentucky to care for her mother and decided to stay in the state where she grew up. Reeder has said she would be committed to eliminating waste and abuse where it exists.

