Lexington first responders honor those who died on 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington first responders gathered in Phoenix Park Monday morning to begin a day of 9/11 remembrance events hosted by the Lexington Fire Department and Lexington’s Fraternal Order of Fire Fighters.

“It’s our role as first responders to make sure we set aside time to remember those who made an ultimate sacrifice for the citizens of our country,” said Lt. Chris MacFarlane with the Lexington Fire Department.

On this day 22 years ago, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the terror attacks on 9/11. That includes hundreds of first responders.

As a child, Lt. MacFarlane says he never dreamed of being a firefighter. He didn’t even own a toy firetruck. It was that ultimate sacrifice many made on that fateful day in 2001 that he says made him sign up for the job.

“We’re proud. Firefighters are proud of our brothers and sisters in the military and the police. We all work together to try to take care of our citizens. I mean, it comes down to a lot of emotions,” said Lt. MacFarlane.

On this emotional day, Lt. MacFarlane says it’s important to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11 but also those who returned to work on 9/12.

“I use Lexington as an example. If we were to lose that many firefighters, that was half of our department gone immediately. We’re asking the other half to come back to next day and help find the half that we lost,” said Lt. MacFarlane.

He says coming together with his fellow first responders to honor their fallen brothers and sisters every year is a good reminder of why they put on their uniforms each day.

