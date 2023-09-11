Everyday Kentucky
Man hurt in deadly crash now facing charges

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A man who was injured in a deadly crash in Corbin in early September has now been charged in the case.

Deputies with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old James Barnes, of London, on Friday.

The arrest stems from a crash on 5th Street Road back on September 3 that killed Zachary Mathis.

Barnes was in the car and was taken to UK Hospital for his injuries.

He is charged with vehicular homicide and is being held at the Laurel County Correctional Center on a $250,000 cash bond.

