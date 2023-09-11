Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

New details in string of Frankfort robberies

MGN police lights
MGN police lights(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name of the man accused of going on a robbery spree in Frankfort.

Frankfort police say Maurice Curry Jr. began his spree Saturday morning at the Marathon station on East Main Street.

Police say he threatened the Marathon’s clerk with a stun gun, punched her in the face, put his foot on her neck and continued hitting her.

We’re told he got away with cash and then went to the Shell station on Versailles Road, where he threatened the clerk with a gun and took off with cash.

He then went to the Walgreens down the road, where he showed a gun and took cash. The manager was able to take pictures of his car.

Police caught up with Curry on Sunday. He tried to drive away but crashed on US 127, just south of US 60. After a short foot chase, authorities were able to take Curry into custody.

He was taken to the hospital, where police say he also assaulted a nurse.

Curry is facing a list of charges, including robbery and assault.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for man
Ohio murder, kidnapping suspect dead after hostage situation in West Virginia
The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
Lexington police investigating three overnight robberies
File image
Frankfort police investigating three overnight robberies
UK Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen at an open practice August 2023.
UK Football Assistant Coach Liam Coen hospitalized
MISSING WOMAN
Missing woman found; Golden Alert canceled

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Man hurt in deadly crash now facing charges
Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in Whitesburg...
Tennessee man arrested in Letcher County, more than 30 dogs found inside van
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures stay down for the rest of the week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A much cooler trend will settle in soon