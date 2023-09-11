Pulaski Co. community honors those killed in 9/11

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians are taking time today to remember the lives lost on 9/11.

First responders gathered at a building constructed in response to 9/11 in Pulaski County Monday morning.

The Region 12 Special Response Team came about in response to the terrorist attacks. People gathered at 8:45 Monday morning to remember what took place on the morning of September 11 — 22 years ago.

Firefighters were joined by local and county officials who said the terrorist attacks should cause everyone to act and react differently to many different things.

“My challenge today as government officials, first responders and citizens is not to await for adversity to be mindful of each other as Americans, as Pulaski Countians, and to strive every day to help ourselves and to help one another,” said Don Franklin with Pulaski County Emergency Management.

A piece of steel from the World Trade Center was placed outside the Pulaski SRT building as part of a memorial to the first responders who died in the attacks.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.