Scott Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in finding a missing woman with special needs.

Officials shared to Facebook on Sunday the woman is 27-year-old Larissa Romano.

Romano is white, 5′1, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black pants, white shoes, and had cornrows in her hair.

They said she was also last seen in the Harbor Village subdivision.

If anyone has information on this woman, they are urged to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at (502) 863-7855.

