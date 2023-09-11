Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Teen dies after falling out of moving vehicle, KSP says

KSP says 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died.
KSP says 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died.(GoFundMe)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A teenager is dead after state police say he fell out of a moving vehicle in Harrison County.

According to Kentucky State Police, it happened last week on US 27, north of Cynthiana, near Northside Drive.

KSP says 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died. We’re told another 18-year-old was driving a pickup truck when the incident happened.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help with Beamon’s funeral expenses.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing, and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police search for man
Ohio murder, kidnapping suspect dead after hostage situation in West Virginia
The robbery happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday.
Lexington police investigating three overnight robberies
File image
Frankfort police investigating three overnight robberies
UK Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen at an open practice August 2023.
UK Football Assistant Coach Liam Coen hospitalized
MISSING WOMAN
Missing woman found; Golden Alert canceled

Latest News

First responders gathered at a building constructed in response to 9/11 in Pulaski County...
Pulaski Co. community honors those killed in 9/11
Kentucky Newsmakers
Kentucky Newsmakers 9/10: Candidates for State Auditor: Republican Allison Ball; Democrat Kim Reeder
The show features six teams of four friends who compete in various physical and mental...
Lexington native to appear on CBS show ‘Buddy Games’
For today’s Good Question, Billie Jo asks, “What is a crypto mining and data center?”
Good Question: What is a crypto mining and data center?