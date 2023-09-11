Everyday Kentucky
Tennessee man arrested in Letcher County, more than 30 dogs found inside van

Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in Whitesburg...
Billy Coleman (left) is facing charges after fight in a grocery store parking lot in Whitesburg led police to the discovery of more than 30 dogs in his van that an animal rescue group had to take into their custody temporarily.(Letcher County Jail/Christy Robinson-Appalachian Pet Pantry)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Tennessee man is in jail in Letcher County facing multiple charges after police responded to a report of a fight that led to much more.

Whitesburg Police were called to the parking lot of Food City on Sunday afternoon.

When officers arrived, they found the van had hit another car near the Gas-N-Go gas station.

The drivers of the two cars, Billy Coleman, of Bluff City, Tennessee and Ronald Adams of Fleming County, were fighting on the ground and had to be pepper sprayed.

Once police got them apart, they discovered Coleman and his wife had been living in the van for around two weeks and had 35 dogs with them.

They also found out that Adams and his wife, who are related to Coleman’s wife, had met them in Whitesburg because they were told Coleman’s wife had gone two weeks without food. Police say she convinced her husband to take her to Letcher County because she had lived there in the past.

We’re told Adams and his wife managed to get Coleman’s wife into the car with them at the Pine Mountain Grill and took off, causing Coleman to chase them to the parking lot where the fight started.

Police arrested Coleman and charged him with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and cruelty to animals. Those charges are misdemeanors, but officers say additional felony charges are likely. Adams was not arrested. Coleman was taken to the Letcher County Jail.

Two community members were at the gas station when they noticed the dogs inside. They contacted an animal rescue group to come help police gather the dogs up and take them to safety. The dogs are being held at the Appalachian Pet Pantry location until they can find homes for them. You can see more info about the dogs in the post below.

