UK Football Assistant Coach Liam Coen hospitalized

UK Athletics says that UK Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Liam Coen has been hospitalized.
Will Levis and Liam Coen.
Will Levis and Liam Coen.(WKYT)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Athletics says that UK Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach Liam Coen has been hospitalized.

Tony Neely, Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Communications and Public Relations at UK released the following statement:

“On Sept. 10, 2023, at approximately 12:40 p.m., University of Kentucky assistant football coach Liam Coen had a medical episode while at work at UK’s football offices on campus. He is currently in good condition at UK Chandler Hospital while doctors and medical personnel continue to monitor him and he is expected to be released Monday. Out of respect for his privacy and that of his family, we will have no additional comment at this time.”

37-year-old Coen was on the sidelines at Kroger Field Saturday for UK’s win over EKU and spoke to the media afterward.

He returned to Lexington in 2023, after serving one season as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022-23. Coen was UK’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a title he also held at UK in 2021.

UK Head Football Coach Mark Stoops was already scheduled to speak to the media on Monday afternoon.

