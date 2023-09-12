FDA approves approved Moderna and Pfizer vaccines

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The FDA approved updated COVID-19 boosters for Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations Monday.

This comes after August had a higher rate of positive COVID cases compared to July in Lexington.

" I think it’s good timing getting this out there and in arms,” said Cassie Prather, public health director of the Woodford County Health Department.

Once vaccinations are fully approved, which could happen as early as next week, the turnaround time to get those shots to the public will be quick.

“It typically only takes us a few days to get that planned and, hopefully, by the beginning of next week, we will have the shots able to be delivered,” said Prather.

She says, oftentimes, the FDA will approve vaccinations, and some will immediately think that the vaccination is ready to be distributed, but in reality, there is more consideration to be had.

“There are several levels of approval, and so the FDA is really that first clearance they review all the data and then also the advisory Council for immunization practices has to approve everything, and then the final sign off is the CDC,” said Prather.

Dr. Erica Gregonis is Baptist Health Richmond’s chief medical officer. She says the approval of these vaccines comes at the right time as “sick season” is moving closer.

“Going into the winter season, I think people are always a little more concerned. Concerned because we already know we have higher rates of flu and RSV in the fall and winter,” Gregonis said.

She’s assuring the public that they’ll have everything under control.

“Our goals have always been really decreasing those patients that require hospitalization, get severe disease, and we want to prevent death from COVID,” Gregonis said.

According to an article from the Associated Press, the FDA is opening the newest shots to most Americans. In order to try and begin treating the COVID-19 vaccine much like getting a yearly flu shot.

