Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home
BOGO MONDAY$

Good Question: What’s the most common cause for racehorse deaths?

For today’s Good Question, Lisa asks, “What’s the most common cause for racehorse deaths?”
For today’s Good Question, Lisa asks, “What’s the most common cause for racehorse deaths?”(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Lisa asks, “What’s the most common cause for racehorse deaths?”

Looking at the reports from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, of the 20 horses who died on Kentucky tracks this year, 18 of them were euthanized after an injury to a limb. Sometimes, that happened on the track, some back at the barn, sometimes at an equine hospital.

A report published in the Journal of Veterinary Diagnostic Investigation shows that catastrophic musculoskeletal injuries are the most common cause of euthanasia or spontaneous death in racehorses.

However, finding the cause of those injuries has proven difficult.

The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority released a report Tuesday after investigating the multiple deaths earlier this year at Churchill Downs:

“Despite extensive investigation and analysis, hisa did not identify any singular explanation for the fatalities at Churchill Downs.”

That doesn’t mean there aren’t any lessons to be learned from the investigation. They went on to say:

“However, analysis of training histories did indicate an increased risk profile for some of the horses due to the frequency and cadence of their exercise and racing schedules.”

The organization says it plans to continue analyzing those risks.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bats
Bat infestation closes down Kentucky school
KSP says 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died.
Teen dies after falling out of moving vehicle, KSP says
Devonte Allen, 41 and Hatli Phelps, 41.
5 kids found in car after wild Kentucky chase
Authorities said Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested Monday after police responded to a report of...
Ex-Bengals player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested at Cincinnati airport
All Blizzard flavors are included in the promotion, including Dairy Queen’s seven fall flavors.
Dairy Queen’s 85-cent Blizzard deal starts now

Latest News

The American Red Cross said between having fewer donors this summer than needed and Hurricane...
American Red Cross facing national blood shortage
FDA approves approved Moderna and Pfizer vaccines
FDA approves approved Moderna and Pfizer vaccines
EKU announces passing of legendary Colonel coach
EKU announces passing of legendary Colonel coach
New COVID vaccination approved
FDA approves approved Moderna and Pfizer vaccines