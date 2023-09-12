Everyday Kentucky
‘He touched many lives’: Family mourns loss of Cynthiana teen

KSP says 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died.
KSP says 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died.(GoFundMe)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Cynthiana teenager is dead after state police say he fell out of a moving vehicle.

Jayden Beamon was a recent graduate of Harrison County High School.

At just 18 years old, Jayden’s family described him as caring, loving, and hardworking. His aunt, Mandy Walters, and cousin, Kristin Walters, say he was a great man who always looked out for his family.

“He would give his shirt off his own back if someone needed it,” Kristin Walters said. “That’s just how he was.”

He was a son, brother, and uncle. They say he worked hard every day to make sure there was food on the table.

In his 18 years, his aunt said he touched so many lives.

“His mother just wanted to praise Jay and how much he made an impact on everyone that he was around,” Mandy Walters said.

She described his smile as contagious, and they said he lit up every room he walked into.

The Walters say they still have questions about the incident and will continue to seek justice for Jayden.

“I hope and pray for the family’s sake, his mother and father. They deserve peace, they deserve justice,” Mandy Walters said.

Kentucky State Police say the incident is still under investigation. The family set up a GoFundMe page here to help pay for medical and funeral expenses.


